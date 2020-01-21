LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 303,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,737. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.