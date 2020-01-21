Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 214.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 4,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Macerich by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

MAC stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

