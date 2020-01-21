Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Maincoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $603,476.00 and approximately $2,720.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.05495586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,335,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.