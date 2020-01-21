Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 5,245 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.