Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

