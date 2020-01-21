Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Metlife makes up approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Metlife during the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Metlife during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Metlife during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Metlife by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

