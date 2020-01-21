Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HP by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $213,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,355 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,266,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.