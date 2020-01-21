Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 381,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,856,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 8.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 2.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 248.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

