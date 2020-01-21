Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.77 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 852.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after acquiring an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in General Dynamics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $181.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

