Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

