Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

