Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $1.78 Million in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 537,370 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 451,177 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,372,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

