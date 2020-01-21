Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $47.51 Million in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 867,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,513,000. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 1.42% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.