Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 1,550 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.