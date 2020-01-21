Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 2,030 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.72.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

