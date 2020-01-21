Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 2,600 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rio Tinto makes up approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Investec raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.26.

In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

