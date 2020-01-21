Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 3,545 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TELUS by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,047 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

