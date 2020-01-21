Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 3,666 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,365,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,341,000 after acquiring an additional 653,885 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 136.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 241,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 566.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

