Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after buying an additional 526,267 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 345,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,029,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDG opened at $636.66 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $341.75 and a one year high of $638.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion purchased 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,715 shares of company stock valued at $49,593,340. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.08.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

