Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,335 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,302,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $238,080.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $989,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock worth $7,492,671 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

