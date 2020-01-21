Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 52,806 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,806 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Enbridge by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Enbridge by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 171,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

