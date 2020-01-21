Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $1.46 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $173.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

