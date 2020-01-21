Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $17.20 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.36% of iShares US Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $3,020,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $247.73 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $247.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.99 and its 200-day moving average is $213.73.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.