Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $54.61 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 865,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,606,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 12.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 10.18% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

SPGP opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.