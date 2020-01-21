Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.95. Mallinckrodt posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $7.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of MNK opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 76.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 122,699 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

