Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,980 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

MPC stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

