MARK.SPACE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $138.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $801,937.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BTC-Alpha, COSS and IDEX. In the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000560 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000968 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Liquid and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

