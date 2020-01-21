Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 2.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 90.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.37. 2,757,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,236. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

