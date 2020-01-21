Masari Hits 1-Day Volume of $549.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Masari has a total market capitalization of $194,065.00 and $549.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

