Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,935 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.45% of Masco worth $62,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3,506.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after buying an additional 4,404,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 23.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after buying an additional 851,759 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,284,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,274 shares of company stock worth $17,351,185 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

