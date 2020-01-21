MB8 Coin (MB8) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,452.00

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. During the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. MB8 Coin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $8,452.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055708 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin (CRYPTO:MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,109,803 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.