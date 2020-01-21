Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $825,918,000 after purchasing an additional 502,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

