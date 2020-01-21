MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.77% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $89,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $110.04. 2,032,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,092. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4735 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

