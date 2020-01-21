MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 75,804 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,804 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 4.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 11.05% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $79,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. 222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,533. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $69.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.9091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

