MD Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 2.4% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $47,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 927,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,442. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7069 per share. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

