MD Financial Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,941 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of First Trust Water ETF worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,328,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,474,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

