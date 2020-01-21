MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 5.1% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $101,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 100,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

