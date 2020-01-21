MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 439,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 149,865 shares during the period.

VRP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. 667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

