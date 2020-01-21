MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 2.4% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $47,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 103,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

