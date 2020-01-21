MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,289 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 4.57% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 274,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period.

IHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

