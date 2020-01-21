MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 581,796 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,796 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 4.3% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.72% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $86,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,925,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,389,059. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

