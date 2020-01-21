MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.6% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $131,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.9569 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.