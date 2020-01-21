MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 324,589 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 3.4% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $67,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 608,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 172,638 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,231,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,844,000 after acquiring an additional 96,379 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. 10,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $53.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

