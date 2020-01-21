MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 51,595 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,595 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 2.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 3.52% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $40,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 653.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the period.

GNR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. 45,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,575. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $48.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9578 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

