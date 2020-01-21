MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,685 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 0.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. 11,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.56.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

