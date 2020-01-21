MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,774 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 6.57% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $57,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.28. 1,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,358. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $101.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.01.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

