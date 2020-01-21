MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 830,380 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830,380 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,974,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,630,000 after acquiring an additional 506,886 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 793,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 745,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 96,662 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 433,053 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 484,648 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,146,325. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

