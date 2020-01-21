MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,158 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 4.83% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0614 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

