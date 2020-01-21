MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698,759 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 696,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,847,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 18,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.