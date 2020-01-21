Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 1,041 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

CAT traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.12. 1,237,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

